Eovaldi (5-2) earned the win Thursday, tossing 8.2 shutout innings while allowing just three hits to Oakland. He struck out 12.

Eovaldi came up one out short of the complete game, as he allowed a double and a walk with two outs in the ninth. Will Smith came in to close the door and preserve the shutout. Eovaldi had a 5.20 ERA after five starts, but he has been incredible recently. Over his last three outings, the righty has pitched 25.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has plummeted to 2.70.