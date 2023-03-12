Eovaldi (side) will start the Rangers' Triple-A game in Surprise on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Both Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom (side) will be in action Monday, but on the backfields of Surprise Stadium rather than in the MLB portion. Eovaldi has been out of action because of tightness in his left side, but the shutdown appears to be more cautionary than concerning. Assuming good health over the next few weeks, there's a good chance Eovaldi is a part of the Rangers' rotation to begin the 2023 season.