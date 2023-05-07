Eovaldi (4-2) earned the win Saturday over the Angels, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five over eight scoreless innings.

Eovaldi was excellent for the second start in a row, and a ninth-inning eruption by the Rangers solidified his third win in his last four outings. He hasn't allowed a run in 17 innings over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 3.22 with a 1.10 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB across 44.2 innings through seven appearances this season. Eovaldi has quality starts in four straight games, and he'll look to keep rolling in Oakland next week.