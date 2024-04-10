Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings versus the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Eovaldi had another strong performance, as a second inning home run by Shea Langeliers was the lone mark against him. He generated 21 whiffs while striking out eight hitters for the second straight outing. Eovaldi's been cruising with a 1.45 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 18.2 innings so far but lines up for a tough road matchup against the Astros next.