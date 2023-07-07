Eovaldi allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

Eovaldi was in trouble from the outset of his outing, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base in a one-run first inning. He didn't record a 1-2-3 frame until the fifth, and he was lifted with one out in the sixth to finish with his shortest start since May 29. Eovaldi had a 2.24 season ERA at the end of scoreless six-inning appearance against Seattle on June 4, but that mark has risen to 2.83 over the course of his past six starts. Not coincidentally, the right-hander's control has faltered during that stretch -- he's issued 17 free passes over his past 37.1 innings after walking just 14 batters across his initial 80.1 frames of the campaign.