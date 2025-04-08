Eovaldi (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Cubs after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

After throwing a complete-game shutout in his last time out against the Reds, Eovaldi was not nearly as sharp on a cold and windy Monday night at Wrigley Field. Miguel Amaya hit a sacrifice fly for a second-inning run, Ian Happ plated another on a fielder's choice during the third frame and Michael Busch ripped an RBI triple to bring home an inherited runner after Eovaldi was lifted in the fifth. The veteran right-hander still sports a 2.29 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB ahead of his next scheduled start, which lines up to come against the Mariners at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park this weekend.