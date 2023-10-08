Manager Bruce Bochy announced Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the ALDS against the Orioles on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The right-hander started Game 2 of the wild-card series against Tampa Bay and allowed just one run on six hits and no walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings to help Texas advance. Eovaldi had a rough finish to the regular season with 15 runs given up across his final three starts, but he didn't let that downturn affect his performance to open the playoffs.
