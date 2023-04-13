Eovaldi (1-2) took the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday, completing five frames and allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out seven batters.

The Royals racked up four extra-base hit against Eovaldi, including Vinnie Pasquantino's solo homer in the third inning. Though Eovaldi didn't walk any batters for the first time this season and tallied a campaign-best seven punchouts, he couldn't overcome a flurry of 10 total hits that led to six runs. The right-hander has gone at least five innings in all three of his starts so far this season, but he currently holds a 6.32 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. Eovaldi's fantasy managers may find hope, however, in the fact that he's yielded an unusually high .444 BABIP and that his FIP currently sits at a much more promising 2.39.