Eovaldi (forearm) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi has thrown two encouraging bullpen sessions this week, including Wednesday when he worked the equivalent of two innings. The Rangers presumably will check to see where the right-hander's at following this weekend's session before deciding on next steps.
