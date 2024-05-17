Eovaldi (groin) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Friday will mark the first time Eovaldi has thrown off a mound since being diagnosed with a right groin strain May 3. He's eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, but considering the right-hander is just now resuming mound work, he may still be a week or two from returning to Texas' rotation. A clearer timeline for his return may emerge once he progresses to facing live hitters.