Eovaldi (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

As scheduled, Eovaldi took the mound Friday for what was expected to be a heavier bullpen session following a lighter one Tuesday. The right-hander suffered a minor setback during his rehab, but the Rangers remain hopeful Eovaldi will not need a rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

