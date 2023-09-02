Eovaldi (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
As scheduled, Eovaldi took the mound Friday for what was expected to be a heavier bullpen session following a lighter one Tuesday. The right-hander suffered a minor setback during his rehab, but the Rangers remain hopeful Eovaldi will not need a rehab start before rejoining the rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Throws light session•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Side tightness after bullpen•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Another bullpen scheduled•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Throws to live batters•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Will face live hitters•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Third bullpen scheduled•