Eovaldi (forearm) threw another bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Eovaldi pitched the equivalent of two innings during his bullpen Tuesday, and the Rangers were encouraged by what they saw. The 33-year-old righty figures to graduate to facing live hitters soon and could return before the end of the month if the team decides to skip a rehab assignment.
