Eovaldi (forearm) threw a light bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was on a regular track to return from his injury, but the timetable was extended when the right-hander experienced tightness in his side following a bullpen session last week. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said said Tuesday's session went well, and Eovaldi is scheduled to throw a "much heavier" session Friday.

