Eovaldi (forearm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday consisting of about 15-to-20 pitches, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi is tentatively slated for a lengthier bullpen session Saturday. The 33-year-old has been out since late July with a right forearm strain and is more than a week away from returning from the 15-day injured list. Eovaldi does at least seem to be making solid progress at this stage of his recovery, so fantasy managers in the majority of leagues are likely best off continuing to hold him.