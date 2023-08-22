Eovaldi (forearm) faced batters during a live batting practice session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was encouraged following the session, estimating that one of the batted balls would have been a hit. The right-hander believes he could get big-league hitters out now if asked to pitch; however, neither Eovaldi nor Texas manager Bruce Bochy would confirm the next step. A rehab start could be in the offing, but the possibility exists Eovaldi could immediately return to the rotation.