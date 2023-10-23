Eovaldi allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings, earning the win in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. He struck out four.

Eovaldi has been lights out in the postseason as he has now pitched his fourth quality start in four games, earning the win each time he has taken the mound. The right-hander appeared to be on the ropes early, allowing an RBI single to Yordan Alvarez in the first inning, but managed to settle in and limit the damage to earn the eighth win of his postseason career. Eovaldi has pitched to an excellent 2.42 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 28 strikeouts across 26 innings in October.