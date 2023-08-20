Eovaldi (forearm) will throw to live hitters this week while the Rangers are in Arizona for a series against the Diamondbacks, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The report indicates Eovaldi has thrown three successful bullpen sessions, which includes the one he reportedly was scheduled to throw this weekend. Presumably, there were no issues in the third bullpen session, so the Rangers are moving onto the next step, throwing to live batters. That will happen during the team's two-game series against the Diamondbacks, either Monday or Tuesday.