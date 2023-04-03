Eovaldi, who was hit on the right leg by a comebacker Saturday, said he had no residual effects Sunday and remains scheduled to start Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Eovaldi wasn't at his best but didn't need to be, as Texas gave him plenty of support in a 16-3 win over Philadelphia.
