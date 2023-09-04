Eovaldi (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi has been given the green light to return from the injured list after going down with a right forearm strain July 30. This figures to be a big boost for the Rangers, who are battling against Houston and Seattle for first place in the AL West. Evodaldi was pitching well prior to his injury, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 19:15 in his previous five starts (30 innings).