Eovaldi (side) has not yet been cleared to resume throwing off a mound, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander is making progress in his recovery from left side stiffness, though, according to Rangers general manager Chris Young. Young also noted that because Eovaldi came to camp more built up in preparation of the World Baseball Classic (he's since dropped out), the missed time isn't expected to be a significant setback. The Rangers remain optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day.