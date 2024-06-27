Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Milwaukee, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

Eovaldi had a troublesome third inning, allowing Jackson Chourio to reach on a leadoff single before letting Christian Yelich and Willy Adames get on base with two outs, leading to a Jake Bauers grand slam. The other run charged to Eovaldi came in the fourth frame, when Derek Hill couldn't make a diving catch in center field, allowing Chourio to get all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Eovaldi's five runs allowed tied his season high, and he's allowed a home run in five consecutive starts. Overall, he owns a 3.45 ERA and 74 strikeouts across 73.0 innings. He's on track to face the Padres in Arlington early next week.