Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the White Sox.

Lowe has been one of the best hitters in MLB since the All-Star break. The first baseman was a perfect 4-for-4 in his first game back and hasn't stopped. He's slashing .397/.514/.638 with three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBI, 14 walks and 15 runs over 17 games. Much like his breakout year in 2022, Lowe is having a mid-summer surge. The main difference being in 2022 it started mid-June while this year it started mid-July.