Lowe went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Mariners in extra innings.

Lowe didn't have a great game, but he was able to get the Rangers within a run with his seventh-inning blast. He'd gone 10 games without a homer, batting .263 with just two RBI and three runs scored in that span. The first baseman is up to 26 long balls on the year while adding 74 RBI, 71 runs scored, two stolen bases, 26 doubles, three triples and a .304/.357/.496 slash line through 150 contests.