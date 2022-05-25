site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Sitting versus southpaw
Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Lowe started the past four games and will take a seat Wednesday with left-hander Reid Detmers pitching for the Angels. Sam Huff will make his first major-league start at first base in his place.
