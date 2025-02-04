The Rangers signed Ahmed to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Ahmed, 34, spent the 2024 campaign splitting action with the Giants, Dodgers and Padres. A glove-first middle infielder, Ahmed slashed .229/.267/.295 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in across 71 regular-season games last year. The veteran will look to win a job behind Marcus Semien, Corey Seager (hip/hernia) and Josh Smith in the middle of the Rangers' infield this spring.