Rangers' Nick Ciuffo: Invited to spring training
Ciuffo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Ciuffo had lackluster results in the minors last season, hitting just .231/.296/.378 with three home runs and 19 RBI at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old has appeared in the majors in the past two seasons, but has failed to make enough of an impact to see significant time. Ciuffo will get the chance to develop at spring training, but he likely has some work to do before he can secure a major-league roster spot.
