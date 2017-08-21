Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Headed to majors
Gardewine's contract was purchased from Double-A Frisco on Monday.
With Matt Bush hitting the disabled list with a sprained MCL, the Rangers will give Gardewine his first-ever shot to throw in the majors. Gardewine has played well with Frisco this season. While his 1.40 WHIP is a bit concerning, Gardewine has posted a 2.41 ERA and amassed 50 strikeouts over 30 games (33.2 innings). He'll likely be used in low-leverage situations with the Rangers.
