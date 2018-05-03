Gardewine was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against Boston.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled Yohander Mendez from Triple-A. Gardewine only spent one game up in the majors with Texas, tossing two scoreless innings in Cleveland on Wednesday. He will be utilized as organizational bullpen depth for the foreseeable future.

