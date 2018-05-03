Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Optioned back to Round Rock
Gardewine was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against Boston.
In a corresponding move, the club recalled Yohander Mendez from Triple-A. Gardewine only spent one game up in the majors with Texas, tossing two scoreless innings in Cleveland on Wednesday. He will be utilized as organizational bullpen depth for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Promoted to majors•
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Tagged for two runs Thursday•
-
Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Recalled ahead of Sunday game•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...