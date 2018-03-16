Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Optioned to Triple-A
Gardewine was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Gardewine reached the majors for the first time in 2017, posting a 5.63 ERA and a 3:7 K:BB ratio in eight innings. He recorded a 2.21 ERA in 36.2 innings of relief at Double-A Frisco last year. If he maintains that level of performance for Round Rock, he could push for a call-up to the big-league bullpen later this season.
