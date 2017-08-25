Play

Gardewine was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Gardewine spent just a few days with the big-league team, pitching against the Angels on Tuesday during his lone appearance out of the bullpen. He gave up three runs (zero earned) off three hits and a walk while recording just two outs. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Nick Martinez prior to his start against Oakland on Friday.

