Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Promoted to majors
Gardewine was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
The Rangers had an open spot on their active roster with Delino DeShields landing on the DL, so Gardewine will join the team to serve as bullpen depth for Saturday's matchup with the Astros. The 24-year-old made his big-league debut in 2017, posting a 5.63 ERA and 3:7 K:BB across eight innings.
