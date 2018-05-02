Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Recalled from Triple-A
Gardewine was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gardewine will take the place of Chris Martin on the active roster, who was placed on the 10-day DL due to a forearm injury. Over two games with the Rangers during the first week of the season, Gardewine allowed two earned runs off five hits while striking out three over three innings of relief. He will settle into a low-leverage role while with the big-league club.
