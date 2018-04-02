Gardewire was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock after Sunday's game, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gardewire was called up after DeLino DeShields (hand) was placed on the disabled list Saturday and gave Texas an extra bullpen arm. He appeared two games over the weekend, giving up a run in each while getting tagged for five hits over three innings. His demotion opens up a spot for Bartolo Colon, who will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Monday against Oakland.