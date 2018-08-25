Gardewine (forearm) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the Rangers' 60-day disabled list Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gardewine has been on the minor-league DL with a forearm strain since mid-May, but the Rangers needed to clear room on the 40-man roster, spurring the move. There remains no official timetable for the 25-year-old's return.