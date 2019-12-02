Play

Goody accepted the Rangers' waiver claim Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Goody was released by the Indians on Nov. 22, and he appeared to be heading toward free agency. However, he accepted the Rangers' waiver claim rather than testing the market after posing a 3.54 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP over 40.2 innings last season. The right-hander will likely work mainly as a middle reliever for Texas.

