Rangers' Nick Goody: Avoids arbitration with Rangers
Goody agreed to a one-year, $915,000 contract with the Rangers on Monday, avoiding arbitration, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old righty was released by the Indians and then claimed by Texas earlier this offseason. He had a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB in 40.2 innings for Cleveland. Look for him to fill a middle-relief role.
