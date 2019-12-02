Goody agreed to a one-year, $915,000 contract with the Rangers on Monday, avoiding arbitration, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old righty was released by the Indians and then claimed by Texas earlier this offseason. He had a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB in 40.2 innings for Cleveland. Look for him to fill a middle-relief role.