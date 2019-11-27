Play

Goody was claimed off release waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday.

Goody appeared to be headed for free agency after being let go by the Indians last week, but he'll now have five days to accept or reject his assignment with the Rangers. The 28-year-old had a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB over 40.2 innings with Cleveland last season.

