Goody wasn't available out of the bullpen during the Rangers' weekend series with the Angels due to lower-back tightness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Chris Woodward said that Goody would be re-evaluated Monday before the Rangers determine whether or not he'll require a stint on the injured list. Goody has appeared in five games for Texas this season, giving up one run over three innings and collecting his first career save.