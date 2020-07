Goody recorded the save Wednesday by retiring the Diamondbacks in order with one strikeout.

Closer Jose Leclerc was warming up for the save opportunity, but his shoulder tightened up and Goody was then called upon. If Leclerc lands on the injured list it seems unlikely Goody operates as the fill-in closer given Wednesday was his first career save, but it was a solid outing to show his potential for a high-leverage role.