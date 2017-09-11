Rangers' Nick Martinez: Fails to provide aid in relief

Martinez retired two batters and was charged with four runs on five hits in Sunday's 16-7 loss to the Yankees.

Rangers skipper Jeff Banister pulled starter A.J. Griffin from the contest with two runners on and no outs in the fourth inning with the team trailing 3-1, hoping that Martinez, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 4, would be able to snuff out any Yankees rally. That wouldn't be the case, however, as Martinez allowed four consecutive hits before generating a double play, and then served up an Aaron Judge solo shot before Banister pulled him from the contest with the Rangers down eight runs. Martinez had typically fared well in his previous relief outings with the big club, but the right-hander's ugly showing Sunday may relegate his usage to lower-leverage mop-up situations through the end of the season.