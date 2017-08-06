Rangers' Nick Martinez: Lasts just four frames against Twins
Martinez allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters through just four innings during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. He didn't factor into the decision.
Martinez has now allowed 16 runs through 14.1 innings over his past three starts and owns a 5.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 4.8 K/9 for the campaign. Additionally, his spot in the Texas rotation probably isn't secure, and especially with his recent underwhelming results. Outside of cavernous fantasy settings, Martinez is probably best ignored. He lines up for a daunting matchup against the Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington next, too.
