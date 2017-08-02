Rangers' Nick Martinez: Mauled by M's on Tuesday
Martinez (3-4) was hammered for seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners. He failed to strike out a batter.
The right-hander dug a 5-0 hole by the third inning that Rangers hitters couldn't quite climb out of, as Martinez threw only 54 of 90 pitches for strikes and didn't seem to be fooling anyone with his stuff. His 5.07 ERA on the year looks fortunate compared to his 6.00 FIP, and with A.J. Griffin (oblique) and Tyson Ross (finger) both close to returning to action, Martinez will likely return to the bullpen or Triple-A in the near future.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Tuesday start confirmed•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A, likely to start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Potential option for Tuesday MLB start•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Roughed up in long relief•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Drops to bullpen•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...