Rangers' Nick Martinez: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Martinez (groin) a contract for 2018.
The right-hander performed at a replacement level in 23 appearances (18 starts) with the Rangers last season. He posted a strong 2.3 BB/9 rate, but much of that was undone by frequent contact (5.4 K/9), with a lot of those balls being well struck (2.1 HR/9). Assuming he's fully recovered from sports hernia surgery, Martinez figures to compete for a rotation spot somewhere in spring training, but he is likely better utilized as a long-relief option out of the bullpen.
