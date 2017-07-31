Rangers' Nick Martinez: Potential option for Tuesday MLB start

Martinez could be recalled in order to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Martinez was demoted after struggling in his most recent MLB start, but after Yu Darvish was dealt to the Dodgers prior to the trade deadline, a spot in the rotation opened up to potentially be filled by Martinez. A.J. Griffin (oblique) is also a candidate to fill the void, although it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to return from the DL on Tuesday. More information should come forth as Tuesday's game time approaches.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast