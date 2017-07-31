Rangers' Nick Martinez: Potential option for Tuesday MLB start

Martinez could be recalled in order to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Martinez was demoted after struggling in his most recent MLB start, but after Yu Darvish was dealt to the Dodgers prior to the trade deadline, a spot in the rotation opened up to potentially be filled by Martinez. A.J. Griffin (oblique) is also a candidate to fill the void, although it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to return from the DL on Tuesday. More information should come forth as Tuesday's game time approaches.