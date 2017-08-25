Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled ahead of Friday's start

Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Friday against the A's.

The Rangers had already announced Martinez as Friday's starter and he's now officially back on the active roster, replacing Nick Gardewine. Martinez had some initial success this season, but he's posted a 5.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB in his last 14 appearances with Texas (67.1 innings). He's not a recommended play, even in a favorable matchup.