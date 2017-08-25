Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Friday against the A's.
The Rangers had already announced Martinez as Friday's starter and he's now officially back on the active roster, replacing Nick Gardewine. Martinez had some initial success this season, but he's posted a 5.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB in his last 14 appearances with Texas (67.1 innings). He's not a recommended play, even in a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: To start Friday against Athletics•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Lasts just four frames against Twins•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will receive another start•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Mauled by M's on Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Tuesday start confirmed•
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...