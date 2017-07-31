Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A, likely to start Tuesday
Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, indicating he will likely start Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Yu Darvish was dished to the Dodgers in a deadline deal, opening up a spot for Martinez to rejoin the major-league rotation as his replacement for the time being. It's unclear if he'll take more than one turn in the rotation, though that could ultimately depend on the status of A.J. Griffin (oblique). He compiled a 4.79 ERA and an unimpressive 32:15 K:BB in 11 starts (62 innings) this season before he was sent back to the minors, so it wouldn't be too wise to expect much from him.
