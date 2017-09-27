Rangers' Nick Martinez: Surrenders six runs in loss

Martinez (3-8) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two batters through five innings to take the loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Unless Martinez makes a surprise appearance out of the bullpen, he will finish the campaign with a 5.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 5.4 K/9 through 111.1 innings. The 27-year-old righty has bounced between the Texas rotation and bullpen over the past few seasons without consistent success, so there's unlikely to be a significant change at this stage of his career. Outside of AL-only setups, Martinez should probably be off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings entering 2017.