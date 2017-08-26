Play

Rangers' Nick Martinez: Takes loss despite quality start against A's

Martinez (3-5) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings but took the loss Friday against Oakland.

Martinez was making his first major league start since he was sent down August 7. Despite the loss, Martinez managed his first quality start since June 20. Given Tyson Ross's struggles this year, the Rangers desperately need starting pitch depth, so Martinez has probably earned himself at least one more trip through the rotation.

