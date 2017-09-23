Play

Rangers' Nick Martinez: Takes loss despite quality start Friday

Martinez (3-7) took the loss against the A's on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings.

He eked out his first quality start in September and his seventh of the season. Martinez's 5.42 ERA and 5.5 K/9 have made him a liability in most fantasy formats, but he'll still take the mound one more time this season at home against the Astros on Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast