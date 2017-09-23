Rangers' Nick Martinez: Takes loss despite quality start Friday

Martinez (3-7) took the loss against the A's on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings.

He eked out his first quality start in September and his seventh of the season. Martinez's 5.42 ERA and 5.5 K/9 have made him a liability in most fantasy formats, but he'll still take the mound one more time this season at home against the Astros on Wednesday.