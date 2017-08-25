Rangers' Nick Martinez: To start Friday against Athletics
Martinez will return to the majors and start Friday against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers are sending Tyson Ross to the bullpen, and Martinez take his place. Martinez had a poor 5.59 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 38.2 innings for Texas earlier this season, but has been dominant for Triple-A Round rock, where he has a 2.15 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over six starts. Expect an official move to be made after Thursday's game.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Lasts just four frames against Twins•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will receive another start•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Mauled by M's on Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Tuesday start confirmed•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A, likely to start Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...