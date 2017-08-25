Rangers' Nick Martinez: To start Friday against Athletics

Martinez will return to the majors and start Friday against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers are sending Tyson Ross to the bullpen, and Martinez take his place. Martinez had a poor 5.59 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 38.2 innings for Texas earlier this season, but has been dominant for Triple-A Round rock, where he has a 2.15 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over six starts. Expect an official move to be made after Thursday's game.